After Kurdish demonstrations, Kirkuk-Erbil road reopened

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The tents blocking the main road between Kirkuk and Erbil were removed early Sunday morning, and the road was opened under pressure from Kurdish demonstrators.

A Kurdistan 24 reporter in Kirkuk confirmed that the supporters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF ) who had blocked the road between Kirkuk and Erbil had removed their tents and vacated their positions, clearing the way.

Meanwhile, a police source in Kirkuk reports that four people were killed and thirteen others injured during the demonstration.

Moreover, in response to the Iraqi security forces' attack on Kurdish protesters, senior Kurdistan Region officials have collectively condemned the violence against the Kurds.

On Saturday, Kurds were protesting the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the PMF after the latter opposed the handover of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters on Aug. 28, as mandated by Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani.

Following the military takeover of Kirkuk by the Iranian-backed Shiite militia forces and Iraqi military on Oct. 16, 2017, the KDP has ceased all its operations in the province in protest of the PMF attacks on the oil-rich province.

The party’s headquarters and offices have since been occupied by Iraqi forces. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had recently notified those forces that they should hand over the buildings to the KDP ahead of the provincial elections on Dec. 18, 2023.

Members of the militia forces have been protesting in front of what is used by the KDP headquarters in Kirkuk since last week against the decision, calling for not allowing the party to return.

The party’s main headquarters, which used to serve as its Kirkuk leadership office, is currently used by the Kirkuk Joint Operations Command Center. It was previously the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services headquarters for a brief period.