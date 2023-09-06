PM Barzani decrees establishment of new roads directorate in Raparin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday ordered the opening of a General Directorate of Roads in the Raparin independent administration, according to a statement from the Department of Media and Information of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The directorate is to be supervised by the KRG Ministry of Construction and Housing.

In opening this directorate, the objective is to supervise and monitor road projects, rehabilitate housing, provide services to citizens, as well as strengthen and support independent administrations in the Kurdistan Region.

Bordering Iran via Qaladze, Raparin was granted independent administration status in 2012.

PM Barzani laid the foundation stone of a $9 million bridge linking the district’s center with nearby villages and Sulaimani province in late 2020 to improve its infrastructure.

In conjunction with the newly established roads directorate in Raparin, PM Barzani recently in June laid the foundation stone on the construction site of a new state-of-the-art cement plant in northern Erbil province, which will have a production capacity of 6,000 tons of cement per day using locally-sourced limestone. It is to be jointly supervised by the Dabin Group, PowerChina and China Power Investment Corporation (a.k.a. Sinosure).

