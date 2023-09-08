US Congressman deems US-Kurdistan Region ties 'important'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – United States Congressman Andy Ogles on Friday spoke to Kurdistan24’s Washington-based correspondent Rahim Rashidi, in which he deemed US-Kurdistan Region relations “important.”

“It’s important that we continue our relations with the Kurdish people and support them as we’ve done it in the past,” the US Congressman reaffirmed.

Ogles has some concerns about Iranian influence in the region and stated, “I’ll be making an official inquiry into that to get more information and to see what we in Congress can perhaps do to open the region back up."

Regarding Erbil-Baghdad relations, he explained that they support democracy and freedom all over the world, including the Kurdistan Region.

“So, I will be working on that to see what we can do to improve relations,” that top US official said.

Andy Ogles is a US Congressman representing the State of Tennessee in the US House of Representatives. He is a member of the Republican Party and has been in office since 2017.

The US has long been an ally of the Kurdistan Region, providing military and political support in the fight against ISIS. The two partners also share strong economic ties, as shown by a plethora of American businesses and investments located in the Region. The US is committed to supporting Kurdistan's sovereignty and democratic aspirations. It has invested in a roughly $800 million state of the art consulate in Erbil that is scheduled to be completed by July 8, 2024.

Currently, there are approximately 5,000 US military personnel in the Kurdistan Region as part of the International Coalition to Defeat ISIS.