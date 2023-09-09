PM Barzani expresses condolences to the victims of Morocco’s recent earthquake

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday expressed his condolences to the victims of Morocco’s deadly earthquake.

“I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in today’s devastating earthquake in Morocco,” PM Barzani posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I offer the Kurdistan Region’s solidarity with the people and government of Morocco in this difficult time," the Prime Minister added.

Furthermore, Moaz Amrabat, an advisor to the Moroccan health minister, recently told Kurdistan 24 that more than 860 people have been killed and more than 700 have been injured in the earthquake that struck several Moroccan provinces this morning.

Amrabat also expected the death toll to rise to more than 1,000 in the coming hours.

A number of countries, including Qatar, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and many others, have expressed their willingness to assist the Moroccan government in rescuing people trapped under the rubble, according to Amrabat.

The earthquake struck late Friday night in villages in the Atlas Mountains and in the historic city of Marrakech.

It was the largest earthquake (magnitude 6.8) to hit Morocco in 120 years, and it caused buildings and walls in ancient cities to collapse.

As of Saturday evening, there has been an updated total of at least 1,037 deaths, most of them in Marrakech and five provinces near the epicenter, as well as 1,204 injuries.