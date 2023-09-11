SDF arrests 15 civilians in Deir ez-Zor: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested 15 people in Al-Jaia’a Village in western Deir ez-Zor countryside, including the head of the Farmers’ Association in the Civil Council.

Moreover, a civilian was injured by gunshots during the operation after the village was cut off from all directions, afterwhich the SDF brought military reinforcements comprising 100 military vehicles and hundreds of soldiers.

The SOHR said the arrested people were involved in anti-SDF protests and participated in the closure of roads in Al-Hossan and Mohaimada villages.

Since Aug. 27, intense clashes have erupted between the SDF and Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor following the arrest and removal of Abu Khawla, the leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council – an Arab-majority faction within the SDF that fought against ISIS.

This conflict escalated after a tribal leader, Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hifl, joined the rebellion, leading to violence clashes that left dozens killed.

However, the SDF rapidly reclaimed lost territory, culminating in an announcement on Sept. 6 that sweeping operations in Dhiban were finished, signaling the conclusion of the main battle.

The SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi has also offered dialogue to Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hifl in an interview with Al Monitor, but in a recent audio statement, al-Hifl continued to reject the SDF and called for protests.

On Sunday, the SDF also released at least 30 detainees, including the father of Abu Khawla, whose involvement in the fighting was not proven.

Moreover, the SDF has carried out combing operations in the area between Hajin and Baghouz (near the Iraqi border).