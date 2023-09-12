Kurdish artist Beytocan has passed away in Sweden

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish artist Beytocan passed away last night in a hospital in Sweden after several years of battling illness, confirmed Beytocan's brother.

The artist Beytocan had been absent from the music scene for several years due to health concerns.

There have been numerous rumors surrounding his death in the past, all of which were conclusively debunked. However, this time, his passing is sadly real.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani in a condolence message to the family of the Beytocan, praised him for his contributions to Kurdish music and patriotism.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kurdish artist Beytocan,” he said. I extend my sincere condolences to his family.”

Beytocan hailed from the city of Silvan (known as Farqîn in Kurdish), located in the Diyarbakir (known as Amed in Kurdish) province in southeastern Turkey – an area often referred to as Turkish or Northern Kurdistan by Kurds.

In 1986, he was sentenced to six years in prison in Turkey for performing in the Kurdish language during Newroz festivities. After his release, he relocated to Europe and currently calls Sweden his home.