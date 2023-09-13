PM Barzani to visit Baghdad on Thursday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshawa Hawramani, spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani with his deputy Qubad Talabani will visit Baghdad on Thursday.

Earlier today, PM Barzani at the ceremony of the new school year in Erbil announced that they intend to visit Baghdad to resolve their disputes peacefully and ensure all the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region people and their constitutional rights.

Moreover, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in his meeting with Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg stated that a top KRG delegation led by Prime Minister Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Talabani and Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Noori will visit Baghdad soon to discuss Kurdistan Region financial entitlements.

On Sept. 3, the Iraqi Council of Ministers decided to send 500 billion Iraqi dinars (over $384 million) in the form of loans to pay salaries to the Kurdistan Region; however, KRG spokesperson, stated at a press conference on Monday that the federal government had unilaterally made the decision without consulting the KRG.

Meanwhile, KRG Finance Minister said on Sept. 4, that the amount of money the federal government is going to send, with a domestic revenue of about 320 billion Iraqi dinars, is not sufficient to cover all salaries.