PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad disputes with Iraqi parliament speaker

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi to discuss Baghdad’s responsibility towards the people of the Kurdistan Region.

I discussed Baghdad's responsibility towards the people of the Kurdistan Region with Speaker @AlHaLboosii.



Our people must be treated equally and receive payments on time, just like the rest of the country. pic.twitter.com/0YNF9Po1Kc — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) September 14, 2023

Moreover, he underlined that “our people must be treated equally and receive payments on time, just like the rest of the country.”

I urge Iraqi leaders and factions to support the rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region and decouple our rights from political issues. pic.twitter.com/hzxunUVwLE — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) September 14, 2023

In another tweet, PM Barzani said he urged Iraqi leaders and factions “to support the rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region and decouple our rights from political issues.”

PM Barzani led a high-level KRG delegation to discuss disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, consisting of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Ministers of interior, finance, and economy as well as other top officials.