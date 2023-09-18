Security

Unknown drones strike Arbat airport, killing seven members of PUK-affiliated forces

author_image Kurdistan 24
The site of the explosion in Arbat, Sulaimani province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Arbat Sulaimani PUK drone attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two unknown drones on Monday after 4:00 p.m. struck Arbat airport in Sulaimani province, killing seven people and injuring four others, according to Kurdistan 24 reporter Hawzhin Jamal.

The casualties are of members from military forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK).

“A large crowd surrounds the airport, and many security forces and medical teams have gathered there," the reporter revealed.

Additionally, Jamal explained that the airport was previously used for agricultural purposes, but that it was renovated a few months ago and is now used for training PUK forces.

He added that the security forces are not allowing journalists to approach the scene of the explosion to examine the incident.

In August, Turkish drones struck two vehicles in Sulaimani province, killing three individuals and injuring two others in two different incidents. 

Update 6:55 p.m., casualties increased from six to seven killed, DMA

