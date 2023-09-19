PM Barzani condemns drone strike on Arbat Airport

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday condemned the "violations" of Iraqi and Kurdistan Region sovereignty following the deadly attack on Sulaimani province's Arbat Airport.

He underlined that the relevant authorities must promptly launch a thorough investigation into the cause and circumstance of the incident and reveal the facts to the public.

Read More: Unidentified drones strike Arbat airport, killing seven members of PUK-affiliated forces

Two unidentified drones on Monday after 4:00 p.m. struck Arbat airfield in Sulaimani province, killing seven people and injuring four others.

The casualties are of members from military forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK). Several PUK officials have condemned the drone strikes.

Also UNAMI on Tuesday condemned attack on Arbat airport in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, underlining that "attacks repeatedly violating Iraqi sovereignty must stop."

"Security concerns must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy - not strikes."

In August, Turkish drones struck two vehicles in Sulaimani province, killing three individuals and injuring two others in two different incidents.

Moreover, on April 7, a Turkish drone targeted the Sulaimani International Airport (SIA), during the presence of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi.

Turkey has also closed of its airspace to all the flights taking off and landing at the Sulaimani International Airport (SIA).