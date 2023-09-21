Religion

PM Barzani reiterates ‘moderation, peaceful coexistence’ on Islamic Scholars’ Union anniversary

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is pictured during a televised message in Erbil. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday hoped the Islamic Scholars Union to continue promoting “moderation and peaceful coexistence” in its work on the occasion of the religious body’s anniversary.

Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations” to the president, members of the executive office, and central council as well as all the Islamic preachers and scholars on the 53rd anniversary of the organization, according to a press release.

The premier hoped the Union to continue its “sacred duty” in promoting “the culture of moderation and peaceful coexistence among the various religious components in Kurdistan Region and countering extremism and protecting social peace,” the release added.

The union was established on September 21, 1970, in the Balakayati area of Erbil province, in which it held its first congress in the presence of the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

It has 17 branches all across the Kurdistan Region.

The Islamic establishment also has a department for issuing fatwas – religious rulings – on the day-to-day affairs of citizens.

