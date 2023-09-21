Dutch Kurdish community hosts general manager of Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Shifa Barzani, General Supervisor of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation, last weekend visited the Netherlands and confirmed the Kurdistan Region's continued support for the Kurdistan community in Europe.

“Mr. Shifa Barzani, in his capacity as the General Supervisor of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation, assumes the pivotal role of acting as the emissary through which President Barzani's communiqués are conveyed to the dispersed Kurdish population in the diaspora,” said Dindar Kocer, a member of the committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the Netherlands.

"The first day of the visit was filled with meetings with politicians, representatives of Kurdish associations, students, athletes and prominent Kurdish figures in the Netherlands, while the second day featured a general public meeting."

During the Sunday general meeting, attendees from the Kurdish diaspora community in the Netherlands convened to address their concerns and aspirations concerning the global Kurdish community.

Moreover, Kurds from Germany and Belgium made the journey to participate in this event. The Kurdish artist Brader Musiki also performed at the event.

"Mr. Shifa Barzani's visit to the Netherlands was a highly significant event, especially at a time when unity among Kurds in the diaspora is more crucial than ever. Members of the Kurdish community in the Netherlands and representatives of Kurdish associations expressed strong support for Mr. Barzani's initiatives for the diaspora Kurds," Kocer concluded

During his speech on Sunday, Shifa Barzani underlined the importance of creating a strong lobby for the Kurdish cause from all four parts of Kurdistan.

He also confirmed the next congress of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation will be held next year.

The Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation was established in 2020 to unite the efforts of the Kurdish diaspora on the basis of democracy, equality, coexistence and human rights.

In 2021, the first congress of the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, under the leadership of KDP President Masoud Barzani.

It also encourages and supports students and young people to take part in the political, social and cultural systems of the countries in which they live.