7th edition of Kurdistan Chronicle magazine covers Anfal genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The latest edition of Kurdistan Chronicle published on Sunday, features many cultural, political, and economic issues in the Kurdistan Region.

The 7th issue of the magazine contains 31 different topics.

The cover of the magazine showcases a woman who is a victim of the Anfal genocide. The article, written by Beatrice Dillies, touches upon the atrocities committed by the Baathist regime against the Kurdish people in Iraq.

She also discusses the challenges they faced during their efforts to recognize these atrocities.

The first topic of the magazine was 'Nurturing Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation’, which discussed the recent Turkish foreign minister’s visit to the Kurdistan Region. It discusses extensively the benefits of the visit for strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey, including the development of bilateral relations, regional stability, economic cooperation, and counterterrorism efforts.

On page 22 of the magazine, author Mahmood Mahmood in an article entitled ‘The Commitment to Institutional Reform’, discusses the efforts of the Ninth Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, which include decentralization, digitalization of public services, enhancing governance and combating corruption.

In another article on page 84, Ahmed Zawiti, General Manager of Kurdistan 24, discusses Kurdistan24's experience of 'Forging a Responsible Media Discourse'. Zawiti discussed his efforts in building a responsible media discourse that reconciles Kurdish society with national values over a period of more than one year.

“Our foremost task is to restore a sense of national belonging to this generation,” he said.

The monthly English-language publication was first released in February 2023. Focusing on Kurdistan Region affairs, the magazine covers a variety of subjects, including culture, business, and politics.

In addition to the print version, the magazine delivers timely news coverage of the Region as well as world affairs via its website and social media pages.