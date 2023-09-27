Humanitarian

PM Barzani orders three days of mourning following al-Hamdaniya wedding hall fire: KRG spox

The Prime Minister also instructed them to open the doors of Kurdistan Region hospitals to patients in need of treatment.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani. (Photo: KRG)
KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Al-Hamdaniya wedding hall fire mourning day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Wednesday that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has ordered three days of mourning in the Kurdistan Region due to the wedding hall fire in al-Hamdaniya district.

Following the news of this incident, the Prime Minister instructed emergency and health services teams to attend to the victims. He also instructed them to open the doors of Kurdistan Region hospitals to patients in need of treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) in a statement on Wednesday announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall.

Read More: Al-Hamdaniya wedding hall owner arrested: KRSC 

Furthermore, the fire has reportedly killed more than 100 people so far and left 150 injured. 

Read More: Deadly wedding fire: Kurdistan health teams deployed to Mosul

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive