PM Barzani orders three days of mourning following al-Hamdaniya wedding hall fire: KRG spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Wednesday that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has ordered three days of mourning in the Kurdistan Region due to the wedding hall fire in al-Hamdaniya district.

Following the news of this incident, the Prime Minister instructed emergency and health services teams to attend to the victims. He also instructed them to open the doors of Kurdistan Region hospitals to patients in need of treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) in a statement on Wednesday announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall.

Furthermore, the fire has reportedly killed more than 100 people so far and left 150 injured.

