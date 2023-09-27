Humanitarian

Barzani Charity Foundation providing aid to Hamdaniya victims

The wedding hall fire broke out last night at 11:30 p.m., resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people so far, and leaving 150 injured.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of the Barzani Charity Foundation. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
The logo of the Barzani Charity Foundation. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan BCF Hamdaniya wedding hall fire humanitarian aid

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Karzan Nuri, a member of the board of directors of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), told Kurdistan 24 that the BCF has provided medical supplies to hospitals in Erbil and Duhok for the treatment of the wounded and that the foundation is prepared to provide further supplies if necessary.

"We have provided accommodation supplies to hospitals in Erbil and Duhok, as well as food for the injured and their families, and we are prepared to provide additional assistance if needed," Nuri stated.

He also revealed that in cooperation with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they would bear the entire cost of the burial services of the Hamdaniya victims at the request of the Assyrian Chaldean Church.

The wedding hall fire broke out last night at 11:30 p.m., resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people so far, and leaving 150 injured.

Read More: Deadly wedding fire: Kurdistan health teams deployed to Mosul

Kurdistan Regional Government Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Wednesday that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has ordered three days of mourning in the Kurdistan Region due to the wedding hall fire in the Hamdaniya district.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council in a statement on Wednesday announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall.

Read More: Hamdaniya wedding hall owner arrested: KRSC 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive