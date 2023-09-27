Barzani Charity Foundation providing aid to Hamdaniya victims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Karzan Nuri, a member of the board of directors of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), told Kurdistan 24 that the BCF has provided medical supplies to hospitals in Erbil and Duhok for the treatment of the wounded and that the foundation is prepared to provide further supplies if necessary.

"We have provided accommodation supplies to hospitals in Erbil and Duhok, as well as food for the injured and their families, and we are prepared to provide additional assistance if needed," Nuri stated.

He also revealed that in cooperation with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they would bear the entire cost of the burial services of the Hamdaniya victims at the request of the Assyrian Chaldean Church.

The wedding hall fire broke out last night at 11:30 p.m., resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people so far, and leaving 150 injured.

Kurdistan Regional Government Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Wednesday that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has ordered three days of mourning in the Kurdistan Region due to the wedding hall fire in the Hamdaniya district.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council in a statement on Wednesday announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall.

