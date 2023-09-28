Health

Food poisoning hospitalizes nearly 100 at Kirkuk wedding party

Iraqi men prepare food for Iftar during Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, April 22, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Food poisoning sent nearly 100 people to hospital to seek medical attention after they felt unwell following their attendance at a wedding party in western Kirkuk.

The incident comes following a deadly inferno in Mosul province, where at least 100 people were killed while another 150 others were wounded.

No death has been reported and most of the patients had been discharged after they received treatment, Ziyad Khalaf, the head of the Kirkuk health department, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

The partygoers are believed to have consumed contaminated food prepared for the party at Hawija district in the western oil-rich Kirkuk province.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Kirkuk reporter Hemin Dalo

