Erbil police arrest policeman after incident near Erbil citadel

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil Police Directorate on Thursday announced that a policeman and his superior have been arrested after a confrontation between youth and the police near the ancient Erbil citadel during the celebration of the Islamic Prophet's birthday (Mawlud) on Thursday.

During the Mawlud celebration at #Erbil citadel, a group of young people began to harass attendees with inappropriate actions.

“During the Mawlud celebration at Erbil citadel, a group of young people began to harass attendees with inappropriate actions,” Erbil Police Directorate said.

“The police were dispatched to handle the situation. Unfortunately, one of the policemen ended up in a confrontation with a youth. Both the policeman and his superior have been taken into custody by our department” the Erbil Police Directorate said.

Video’s posted on social media showed how the police manhandled a group of youth.

Moreover, the Erbil Police Directorate said a formal inquiry committee has been established, and they will be dealt with according to the law.

“We want to assure our beloved citizens that no one is above the law.”

Muslims across the Kurdistan Region celebrate the Islamic Prophet's birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi' al-awwal by singing songs and playing the traditional Kurdish Daf instrument. This year, the Prophet's birthday falls on September 27th.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) granted government employees a day on Wednesday to mark the event.