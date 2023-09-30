Environment

Measures will be taken to prevent flash floods in Erbil, says governor

Preparations will continue to further reduce flash flooding risk, according to Khoshnaw.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, speaking in the press conference, Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, speaking in the press conference, Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan flash floods Erbil Omed Khoshnaw Climate change

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, stated in a press conference that although he cannot guarantee there will be no flash floods during the autumn season, the risk of flash floods will be reduced compared to last year based on new measures carried out by his administration.

The governor also said that they have faced many natural disasters in the past few years, such as climate change and water shortages in Erbil during the summer, and now from autumn to spring, preparations will continue to further reduce the flash flooding risk.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) faced difficulties in obtaining financial entitlements and salaries for its civil servants in 2023," Khoshnaw noted while asserting that these issues have hampered the capabilities of his staff.

Khoshnaw added that several water reservoirs have not been constructed this year due to said financial difficulties.

Khoshnaw's deputy, Massoud Karash, also revealed that preparation measures included the cleaning sewers and waterways to ensure maximum water capacity. 

Previously in July, Khoshnaw announced that six billion Iraqi dinars ($4.6 million) were allocated to overcome water shortages in the dry months of July, August, and September.

Read More: Six billion dinars allocated to overcome water shortages in Erbil: Governor

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive