Top Iraqi security delegation to visit Iran

Iraq’s top security officials have conducted several visits to Kurdistan Region for the same purpose.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed (right) walking alongside Iraqi Minister of Interior Qasim Al-Araji at Mohammed Alaa Air Base in Baghdad, Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Security Advisory)
KRG Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed (right) walking alongside Iraqi Minister of Interior Qasim Al-Araji at Mohammed Alaa Air Base in Baghdad, Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Security Advisory)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top Iraqi security delegation is set to visit Iran as part of the ongoing talks on the implementation of a security deal between Tehran and Baghdad.

The delegation, including Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed, is headed by Iraqi Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji.

Iraqi Prime Minister and commander-in-chief Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani has called for the meeting in order to follow up on the security agreement between the two sides that aims to expel the Iranian-Kurdish militant forces from the country’s borders.

The United Nations has also been part of the discussions.

Iran has previously bombarded the Region’s border areas and alleged positions of the militant groups, saying the Kurdish fighters were behind the Sept. 2022 protests sparked by the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a Kurdish girl, who died in Iranian police custody after her detention over “violating” the country's dress code

Kurdistan Region officials have said on many occasions that they do not allow any group to threaten Iranian national security from within the Kurdish region.

Should the Iraqi government fail to move the forces away from the border by Sept. 19, Tehran has forewarned it would resume its drone and artillery shelling against the suspected positions of the Kurdish forces inside the Kurdistan Region, which had witnessed rounds of attacks last year.

