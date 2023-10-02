Iraqi premier to attend opening of Qatar’s Doha 2023 Expo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani left Baghdad for Doha on Monday to take part in the inauguration of Expo 2023 in the Qatari capital.

The Iraqi premier embarked on the visit early Monday, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iraqi leader is expected to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during his visit.

The Qatari emir visited Iraq in June this year and met with the country's top leaders, including Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Baghdad.

The Green Desert, Better Environment event will be launched on Oct. 2 this year and will continue until March 23, 2024.

The event, which is the second biggest that the Gulf country is hosting after the Fifa World Cup, will be centered around four themes: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.

“Being a desert country, Qatar is facing challenges brought by climate change, and aims to leverage this event to showcase cutting-edge sustainable technologies and solutions,” Bader al-Dafa, the Commissioner General of Expo 2023 Doha, has said.

About 80 countries and three million visitors are expected to attend the global event to address an urgent concern of desertification.