KRG, India relations are very good: Indian Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Indian Consul General in Erbil, Madan Gopal, told Kurdistan 24 that relations between India and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are “very good.”

The Consul General also said that the KRG Department of Foreign Relations is always very helpful and supportive of them.

“We are looking forward to developing our relations with the KRG and we are trying to enhance our cooperation in culture,” Gopal stated and stressed, “We are promoting business relations.”

Moreover, he said that they facilitate visa issuance to Kurdistan Region citizens.

The remarks by the Indian Consul General came during a cultural event the diplomatic mission organized along with KRG Ministry of Culture and Youth to mark the 154th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi at Sami Abdul Rahman Park in Erbil.

Local officials, foreign diplomats, and members of the Indian diaspora in the Kurdistan Region attended the cultural event.

Taal Yatra Group, an Indian music band, performed several pieces of music at the celebration to commemorate the national figure, who is universally known as a symbol of non-violence.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 reporter Azar Farooq