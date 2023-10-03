Security

Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli airstrikes: SANA

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Syrian government forces raise the Syrian flag at Tabqa air base in Syria’s Raqqa province on October 16, 2019 (Photo: AFP)
Syria Damascus Deir ez-Zor Israeli strikes SANA Syrian Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syria's official news agency SANA reported that Israeli airstrikes on Monday resulted in the injury of two Syrian soldiers in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

A military source informed SANA that, "At approximately 11:50 PM on Monday, the Israeli enemy conducted an aerial aggression on several positions held by the Syrian armed forces in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor," resulting in injuries to two soldiers.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Israeli strikes targeted facilities operated by Iran-backed armed groups, resulting in the deaths of six individuals of non-Syrian nationality.

SOHR also noted that in 2023, Israel had carried out a total of 24 airstrikes and eight rocket attacks in Syria, resulting in the deaths of 72 combatants.

Read More: Israeli airstrikes put Aleppo airport out of service

In late August, Israeli strikes targeted the runway of Aleppo International Airport, leading to it's complete shutdown.

