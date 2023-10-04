Turkish drone strike targets SDF base near Hasakah city: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike targeted a brick factory used by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the main road between Hasakah and Qamishlo, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

The brick factory is located in Sefayah village near the entrance of Hasakah city. Some say that the location is near a Coalition base.

In parallel with this, ambulances rushed to the targeted place, amid information about causalities.

The Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported two factory workers were injured in the attack.

So far, it is not clear if any SDF officials were killed in the attack.

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 51 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 62 casualties, as well as in injuries to 57 others.