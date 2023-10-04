KRG cracks down on ‘unregistered SIM cards’  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s local authorities have ramped up efforts to take legal measures against those who sell “unregistered SIM cards” in a bid to crack down on cyberbullying.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued Law No. 110 in September 2021 to ban the sale of unregistered SIM cards. The local authorities are currently implementing the decision, Nabaz Abdul Hameed, the mayor of Erbil, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

The KRG Ministry of Transport and Communications is working with telecommunications companies to ensure that SIM cards are only sold through their authorized agents.

The unregistered smart cards have caused numerous “social issues”, the mayor said.

Street vendors at cellphone markets are seen selling the cards, most of which are unregistered and have been distributed by the "agents", he said.

The distribution agents, the official said, are blamed for the widespread issue of unregistered SIM cards, as they sell the cards to citizens without any legal documents.

Citizens have previously reported numerous cases of online bullying and harassment through the cards, which have been difficult to track due to a lack of identification and data.

The campaign also includes data SIM cards as well, per the official.

A high committee of the KRG Ministries of Interior and Transport and Communications is also tasked with the crackdown.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Erbil report Renas A. Sayeed