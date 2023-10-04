Formation of the PMF violates Erbil-Baghdad military agreements, says Peshmerga general

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, told Kurdistan 24 that the formation of a Kurdish battalion of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) violates previous Erbil-Baghdad military agreements.

The general noted that the creation of the battalion "would lead others to try and recruit people and form their own forces."

Despite this, Gen. Barzani stated that the relations among the Peshmerga, Iraqi Armed Forces and the Coalition forces are very good, and that the process of unifying Peshmerga units is progressing well.

“We have coordinated with the Iraqi side and the two joint brigades will be deployed shortly in areas with security gaps,” Barzani reiterated.

Previously on July 29, Adham Jum’a, a founding member of the Kurdish PMF, told Kurdistan 24 “[The PMF] is beginning to build Kurdish Hashid, so it would be a door for the Kurdish youth to be enlisted in the force.”

Kurdistan 24 has learned that a meeting of PMF commanders took place in Kirkuk in recent days to form a Kurdish PMF, which presently numbers 150 members and this figure is expected to increase.

Following the Kurdistan Region’s 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces and the PMF attacked disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad and ousted the Peshmerga forces that had protected Kirkuk and other areas from falling into the hands of ISIS militants.