I hope to organize third Baghdad Conference: French President to Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday held a press conference on the sidelines of the 3rd European Political Community Summit in Granada, in which he responded to Kurdistan 24 correspondent Barzan Hassan.

Macron stated that they are supportive of Iraq's stability and noted that three years ago they launched the Baghdad Conference precisely to "back Iraqi sovereignty and to work on the stability of the whole region.”

“I hope we will manage to organize a third conference. I will be there with all the leaders of the region from Turkey to Egypt, the Gulf, Iraq, Iran and so on,” Macron said.

He added that the Baghdad Conference is designed to build concrete projects in terms of interconnection. The conference also strives to protect the sovereignty of each member and resolve the issue of the “phenomenon of migration.”

The second Baghdad Conference was held in Amman, Jordan on Dec. 22, 2022. The Conference was an international event focused on promoting sustainable and equitable growth in the Middle East. It brought together government leaders, experts from international organizations, and representatives from the private sector. It aimed to promote dialogue, create opportunities for collaboration, and strengthen the regional and global economy.

The 3rd European Political Community Summit, held on Oct. 5 at the Alhambra in Granada, focused on discussing the future of the European Union and the establishment of a new inter-European monetary system. The summit was attended by heads of state and governments from all over Europe.