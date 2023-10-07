Israel launches retaliatory attacks after Hamas rocket fire, infiltration

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Israeli fighter jets have launched strikes against alleged Hamas positions within the Gaza Strip hours after the Palestinian militant group had fired thousands of rockets into the southern and central Israeli cities while its fighters had infiltrated the Jewish towns, marking an unprecedented escalation in the conflict between the two longstanding foes.

“In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF [Israeli Defense Force] is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza,” the military posted on X, formerly Twitter, on early Saturday.

“We are at war. We will win,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, backed by a far-right parliamentary coalition, said following an emergency meeting he had with top security officials on Saturday morning.

He had threatened to deliver a response "the enemy has never known", as he said reserve requirement had been called for to boost the counterattacks.

Hamas claimed that it had launched 5,000 rockets in the early hours of Saturday into Israel while hundreds of fighters had infiltrated the country by land, sea, and air via paragliders.

Tel Aviv disputes the figure, saying around 2,400 rockets had targeted Israeli communities in central and southern parts of the country, including outskirts in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The militant group claims the attacks are in "response" to the Israeli treatment of Palestinians and incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, where the Israelis and Palestinians have engaged in several rounds of confrontations.

The Israeli prime minister said the security forces are "cleansing terrorists" inside the country currently.

Hamas militant group in Gaza Strip says it has fired thousands of rockets into Israel early Saturday.



The militants' infiltration into the southern Israeli towns has been reported by both Hamas and Israeli forces.



📹AFP pic.twitter.com/NVzbwQsCBp — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) October 7, 2023

Kurdistan 24 could not independently verify the authenticity of footage showing killed Israeli soldiers and civilians being dragged by armed Hamas militants on burnt tanks and damaged military vehicles.

Israeli military vehicles mounted by euphoric Palestinians were driving around the Gaza Strip seemingly celebrating the unprecedented attacks.

Tens of Israeli civilians and soldiers have reportedly been taken hostage by the militants, who had infiltrated into residential complexes and buildings, according to unverified footage reviewed by Kurdistan 24.

The militants have named the attacks “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” while the Israelis called their counter-attacks “Swords of Iron”. The two sides have engaged in at least four rounds of wars since the Islamic militants took over the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Sporadic and smaller clashes have taken part between the Israeli and Palestinian militants in both the Gaza Strip as well as West Bank.

The US, the UK, and the European Commission have condemned the attacks by "Hamas terrorists", reiterating support for Israel.

"Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks," Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, said in a post on X on Saturday.

"Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. The United States stands with Israel," Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett wrote in another post.

The UK shared a similar stance on the attacks.