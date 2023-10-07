US carries out patrol in Hasakah after two days of Turkish drone strikes in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US forces ran a regular patrol comprised of three armoured vehicles, accompanied by a military vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

The convoy was protected by two helicopters.

The US patrol in Hasakah city comes a day after a period of heavy Turkish drone strikes in northeast Syria, whence Turkey says Kurdish fighters came from to launch their attack in Ankara.

The Turkish allegation was denied by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to the Hawar News Agency (ANHA), the Turkish army bombed 110 villages, towns and vital sites since Thursday.

The foreign relations department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) issued a statement to reporters on Saturday, documenting the deaths of 15 people killed in the Turkish attacks, including eight civilians, six Asayish fighters, and a fighter from the SDF.

Furthermore, 10 people were wounded, including 8 civilians. On Friday evening, Turkey also heavily bombarded Kobani and other locations in northeastern Syria.

Today, Turkish drone strikes stopped in northeastern Syria, although it is possible Turkey will resume its attacks on Saturday night.

US F-16 warplanes on Thursday also shot down a Turkish drone that was deemed a potential threat to American forces in Syria.

The US-led Coalition on Friday in a statement said that they "oppose actions which threaten regional stability and security; jeopardize the safety of our forces, partner forces, and the civilian population; and distract from our shared commitment to the enduring defeat of Daesh.”

“We reserve our inherent right to self-defense any time when faced with threats that place our forces in harm’s way.”