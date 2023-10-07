Woman killed in suspected Turkish artillery strike: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that a woman was killed and her husband was injured near Ain Issa in a suspected Turkish artillery strike.

It is unclear whether the strike was carried out by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) or the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that Amsha Khalil Al-Bakari, 65, was killed while her husband Muhammad Al-Khalaf Al-Ali, 70, was injured.

Turkey on Saturday afternoon continued its drone strikes in artillery shelling after a brief pause near Ain Issa, Derik and northern Aleppo.

The foreign relations department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) on Saturday said 15 persons were killed in the Turkish drone strikes since Thursday, including eight civilians.

The wave of drone attacks by Turkey came after Turkey accused Kurdish militants coming from Syria of being responsible for a bombing on the premises of the country’s Ministry of Interior in Ankara.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have denied links to the attack, which was claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“They claimed the attack originated from our areas, despite a lack of evidence to support their accusations,” the SDF said on Friday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday said they will continue to target “all capabilities and sources of income” of the SDF in Syria.

Turkey also said it carried out operations against the PKK and People’s Protection Units (YPG) “infrastructure in Iraq and Syria within the framework of our legitimate rights for self-defense.”

Syrian Kurdish officials have described the Turkish targeting of infrastructure, such as electricity, oil, and water, as a war crime.

“This cowardly and treacherous Turkish assault targeted civic services, economic hubs, energy facilities (oil and electricity), water resources, military installations, civilian structures, and inhabited villages,” the SDF said on Friday.

The SDF said Turkey is “trying to divert attention from its internal social, economic, and political crises.”