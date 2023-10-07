Kurdistan Region exports 25 tons of tomato paste to US

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Department of Media and Information of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Saturday that 25 tons of tomato paste from the Harir district were sent to the United States.

The tomato paste initiative is part of the KRG Ninth Cabinet’s strategic plans to market Kurdistan Region farmers' products.

In Dec. 2022, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani highlighted the significance of enhancing the Region’s “underdeveloped” agricultural sector to further strengthen its economy and diversify its revenues. He expressed his government's support for both domestic and foreign investors to participate in the development of the sector, which could guarantee the Region's food security.

In September, Kurdistan Region agricultural representatives told Kurdistan 24 that nearly 300-400 tons of Kurdistan Region potatoes are being exported to the UAE each week, the majority of which are going to global fast-food chains such as McDonald’s, Hardees, and KFC.

Moreover, in a bid to further support farmers and increase their skills, the KRG launched training courses for farmers in August. Dubbed the National Training Program, the courses provide skills in farm management, irrigation, and packaging.

The government has been in contact with various regional market leaders and governments in order to draw their attention to Kurdish produce, which has been hailed as “premium grade," the Prime Minister has proclaimed on several occasions.

Representatives of the Ninth Cabinet have also previously stated that honey and apples will also be exported to the Gulf countries soon.

"The Kurdistan Region could become Iraq's food basket," Barzani said in a televised interview aired last year while speaking about his cabinet's efforts to develop the sector.