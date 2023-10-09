PM Barzani, German envoy to Iraq agree on preserving Kurdish constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Germany’s envoy to Iraq on Monday agreed that the Kurdish people’s constitutional rights and other components should be preserved within the constitution's framework, according to a statement.

The remarks came during a meeting Prime Minister Barzani had with the newly inaugurated German Ambassador to Iraq Christiane Hohmann in Erbil, where they discussed bilateral ties as well as the Erbil-Baghdad outstanding issues, per a statement from the premier’s office.

Speaking of the outstanding Erbil-Baghdad issues, the premier reaffirmed his government’s longstanding position that the Region’s constitutional rights should be preserved along with the rights of other Iraqi components within the framework of the constitution.

Barzani and Hohmann also agreed that the federal system in Iraq should be respected, according to the release.

The diplomat also expressed her country’s willingness to develop ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in investment and trade secrets.

The premier congratulated Hohmann on the occasion of her inauguration, wishing her success in the new endeavor.

Ambassador Hohmann on Oct. 3 presented her credentials to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad, where she was officially inaugurated in her new position, replacing her predecessor Martin Jäger, who is currently the European country's envoy to Ukraine.

She met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani early Monday.

Having been a member of the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Germany has made numerous contributions to the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces through the transfer of arms and training.