All disputes can be resolved if there is goodwill, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the meeting, the latest developments in Iraq and the region were discussed, as well as the importance of resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government.

PM Barzani emphasized that all disputes can be resolved if there is goodwill.

He also stressed that the Kurdistan Region should be viewed as a constitutional and federal entity within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

Moreover, the leader of the Wisdom Movement said that the recent visit of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister to Baghdad had a positive and significant impact on clarifying issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government.

Al-Hakim also reiterated that there is now an excellent opportunity to resolve issues through dialogue and confidence-building based on the Iraqi Constitution and the agreements reached.

Kurdistan Region Premier visited Baghdad on Sept. 14 to seek a resolution to the issue after the Iraqi government had failed to pay the salaries of civil servants in the Kurdistan Region in accordance with the prior mutual agreement with the KRG.

Following the meeting, the Iraqi Council of Ministers decided to disburse 700 billion dinars ($534.1 million) every month until November so that the Kurdistan Region could cover its public expenses, including civil servant salaries.