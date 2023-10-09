Russia supports resolving Erbil-Baghdad disputes, stresses Russian envoy to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During an exclusive interview with Kurdistan 24 on Monday, Russian Consul General Maxim Rubin said that Russia is in favor of resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Consul General also revealed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will arrive in Moscow on Tuesday for an official visit.

Moreover, Rubin stated that Iraq and Russia maintain long-standing and friendly relations as well as close cooperation in a wide range of areas.

"Our positions on international issues with Iraq are close to each other. Tomorrow is a good opportunity to discuss Russian-Iraqi relations,” he added.

Russia and Iraq have enjoyed a strong economic and military relationship since the early 2000s. The two countries have cooperated on a number of projects, including military training and support. They have also signed numerous agreements on energy cooperation, including the construction of the Gazprom Neft refinery in Iraq.