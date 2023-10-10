PM Barzani, UK envoy say Erbil, Baghdad issues ‘political’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the UK ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday met and agreed that the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad are “political,” hence they require resolutions based on the constitution and agreements.

Barzani received UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Charles Hitchen and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed the Erbil-Baghdad issues as well as the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) reform program.

“The Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights must be preserved as a federal entity,” the premier said in the meeting.

Speaking of the KRG Ninth Cabinet’s reform program, particularly in the digitalization of public services, the diplomat highlighted the “advancement” of the government’s Department of Information Technology which “should be a model for the whole of Iraq and its federal government, so it can establish similar advanced and modern institutions.”

Ambassador Hitchen hailed the “peaceful coexistence and religious freedom in the Kurdistan Region,” according to the statement.

Britain shares close economic, political, and cultural ties with both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as UK diplomats have highlighted on several occasions.

As a notable member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – Daesh, the Arabic acronym – the UK has been supporting the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their fight against the terror group, whose reign in the country has resulted in millions of internally displaced people and thousands of casualties.