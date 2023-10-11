Italy supports Baghdad-Erbil budget agreement, says ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Italy's ambassador to Baghdad Maurizio Greganti on Tuesday told Kurdistan 24 that Italy supports the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil on the budget.

Greganti on Tuesday also met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where they discussed the importance of resolving the Erbil-Baghdad disputes fundamentally, particularly with regard to the Region’s financial entitlements within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

“This is a very important issue. We really support an agreement between Baghdad and Erbil on this issue. I think that this is at the core of the relationship between the [Kurdistan Regional Government] KRG and Baghdad, and we were very happy that they got the agreement,” Maurizio told Kurdistan 24.

Moreover, he welcomed the decision that has been taken recently by the Iraqi government to pay the salaries for three months through loans.

“We really think this is a very first step to find a solution which is permanent, so that the people can benefit from this and the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil can really start to work in a way to make the federalism which is enshrined in the constitution to work.”

A senior KRG delegation led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited Baghdad on Sept. 14 to discuss financial disputes, after which an agreement was reached regarding Kurdistan Region salaries.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers in September decided to disburse 700 billion dinars ($534.1 million) monthly until November in order for the Region to be able to cover public expenses, including civil servants' salaries.

Despite meeting its commitments as outlined in the agreements, Erbil underlines that Baghdad has not disbursed salaries to its civil servants as per their prior mutual agreement.

The ambassador also underlined his support for the Sinjar Agreement, which was concluded between Baghdad and Erbil in Sept. 2020 to facilitate the Yezidis' return.

“We know that there is a strong will by both the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan regional government to implement the 2020 agreement,” he said, adding the agreement is important for the people in Iraq in general, and the people who live in Sinjar.

“We Italy, along with the international community, fully supported this agreement. It was a very important step. We know this is in the government program and in the coalition program, which was reached last October.”

“Still, there are some steps to take, but I'm sure and confident they will reach an agreement here as well.”

He said it is also important for the thousands of Yezidi IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) in the Kurdistan Region to return to Sinjar. “Some started to come back, that's good. But, of course, when there will be an agreement, everybody will feel safe, and that will help the people to come back.”

He also underlined that the relations between Italy and KRG are excellent, as well as the relations between Italy and Iraq. “We have a strong cooperation which goes back many many years in all fields, economic development, cooperation, cultural, defense.”

“We're helping, you know, especially in training the Iraqi Security Forces and the Peshmerga here, and we have I would say the crown jewel of our bilateral relationship is archaeology.”

The Italian envoy underlined they now have 20 ongoing archeological projects in Iraq, of which half are in the Kurdistan Region. “In two days, I am going to visit the site in Khinnis, in the Duhok governorate.”

“We are going to inaugurate with the University of Udine the restoration of the great relief of Sennacherib. We already inaugurated the discovery of Faada last October,” he said.

He added that the Sennacherib Archaeological Park will be the first park of its kind in the Kurdistan Region and in Iraq and “we are very proud about this cooperation.”