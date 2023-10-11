Politics

PM Barzani reiterates readiness to resolve issues within framework of Iraqi constitution

In the current period of post-Ba'athist Iraq, the Kurdistan Region has adhered to three main principles: partnership, balance, and compromise, according to Prime Minister Barzani.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with the advisors of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with the advisors of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Iraqi Constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received a number of advisors of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Prime Minister Barzani briefed the delegation on the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, the problems and disputes between the two sides, and a resolution on the basis of the Iraqi constitution and bilateral agreements.

Barzani pointed out that the Kurdistan Region contributed actively and effectively to creating a new Iraq after the collapse of the Ba'ath regime. As part of its participation, the Kurdistan Region has adhered to three main principles: partnership, balance, and compromise.

The Premier also emphasized the need to respect, strengthen, and develop the Iraqi constitution and the federal system, and in this context, the Kurdistan Region should be treated fairly.

Moreover, he stated that Iraq is a country rich in natural resources and has a significant geopolitical position in the region and internationally. The country merely needs good governance that treats all citizens and different communities equally, according to Barzani.

The Prime Minister further stated that as long as there is goodwill, the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad can be resolved.

Lastly, the Iraqi delegation praised the prosperity and development achievements of the Kurdistan Region and pointed out that there is evidence of goodwill on both sides to resolve pertinent issues. They added that a positive atmosphere and opportunities were created following the visit by a top delegation led by Prime Minister Barzani to Baghdad.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with the advisors of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with the advisors of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive