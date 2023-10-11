PM Barzani reiterates readiness to resolve issues within framework of Iraqi constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received a delegation of advisors from the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Prime Minister Barzani briefed the delegation on the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, the problems and disputes between the two sides, and a prospective resolution on the basis of the Iraqi constitution and bilateral agreements.

Barzani pointed out that the Kurdistan Region contributed actively and effectively to creating a new Iraq after the collapse of the Ba'ath regime. As part of its participation, the Kurdistan Region has adhered to three main principles: partnership, balance, and compromise.

The Premier also emphasized the need to respect, strengthen, and develop the Iraqi constitution and the federal system, and in this context, the Kurdistan Region should be treated fairly.

Moreover, he stated that Iraq is a country rich in natural resources and has a significant geopolitical position in the region and internationally. The country merely needs good governance that treats all citizens and different communities equally, according to Barzani.

The Prime Minister further stated that as long as there is goodwill, the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad can be resolved.

Lastly, the Iraqi delegation praised the prosperity and development achievements of the Kurdistan Region and pointed out that there is evidence of goodwill on both sides to resolve pertinent issues. They added that a positive atmosphere and opportunities were created following the visit by a top delegation led by Prime Minister Barzani to Baghdad.