Israeli airstrikes put Aleppo and Damascus airports out of service: SANA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Israeli airstrikes on Thursday targeted the Damascus international and Aleppo international airport, putting them both out of service, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency quoted a military source stating that "that shelling the two airports that occurred simultaneously at 13:50 this afternoon caused material damage to the airstrips which led to their being out of service."

The Syrian military source claimed the attack was an attempt by Israel to divert attention from the 'crimes' in Gaza.

"Meanwhile, plumes of smoke were seen rising from the targeted sites, where air defences attempted to intercept the airstrikes. However, no casualties have been reported yet," the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported.

Read More: Israel retakes Gaza border areas as war death toll mounts

AFP reports that the death toll in Israel has surged above 1,200, and 1,700 wounded, following the worst attack in the country's 75-year history.

In the meanwhile, Gaza officials reported 900 people killed so far, and Israel's army said the bodies of roughly 1,500 militants had been found.

SOHR documented 34 Israeli attacks in Syria in 2023, including 26 airstrikes and eight rocket attacks by ground forces.

These strikes killed 72 combatants and injured 85 others.

Read More: Israeli airstrikes put Aleppo airport out of service

Moreover, several times these strikes took the airports out of service in Syria.