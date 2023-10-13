Politics

Turkey again bombs Makhmour refugee camp

So far, it is not clear if the attack caused any casualties.
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey on Friday again targeted the Makhmour refugee camp.

This is the second time in this week that the Makhmour camp has been bombarded by Turkish jets. The first attack of this week was on October 7, in which two Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters were reportedly killed and three other fighters were injured.

Makhmour refugee camp was founded in 1998. It is estimated that nearly 20,000 Kurdish refugees live in this camp, most of whom fled the civil war between Kurds and the Turkish Army during the 1990s. 

The camp has experienced repeated bombardments by Turkey, that has accused the PKK of controlling the camp, resulting in both human and material damage.

