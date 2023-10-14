Norwegian Refugee Council official calls for humanitarian aid for Gaza

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – In an interview with Kurdistan 24 on Saturday, Ahmed Bayram, a media and communications adviser at the Norwegian Refugee Council in the Middle East, called for humanitarian corridors to be opened to deliver aid and basic necessities to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Bayram says there have been no signs of humanitarian aid release waiting to enter Gaza. “The Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border is still closed, and there are conflicting reports regarding whether the crossing is ready for entry.”

Moreover, he explained that "humanitarian and relief teams, schools, and hospitals are being bombed," which makes it impossible for them to provide Gaza's people with their urgent needs.

"During the past 72 hours, we have sent a message to Western governments, asking them to negotiate directly with Israel and Palestinian groups regarding humanitarian corridors," he stated, emphasizing that Arab countries, too, are taking similar steps.

He predicted that Gaza events in the coming hours would result in more displacements and deaths.

"Diplomatic measures and initiatives must take a serious turn, and all parties must be committed to ending hostilities and allowing humanitarian corridors to open," he stressed.

He also revealed that 12 humanitarian organizations sent a message to the conflict parties urging them to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on Oct. 7 along with thousands of rockets fired towards Israel.

According to the latest Israel Defense Forces statistics, more than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since the attack began. Approximately 3,526 have been wounded, and 120 hostages are believed to be still held.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have killed approximately 2,269 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 724 children and more than 9,814 people have been injured, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health.