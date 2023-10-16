PM Barzani receives new Chinese envoy in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received the new Chinese Consul General to Erbil Liu Jun, according to a statement.

Barzani received the new envoy, as he had recently been inaugurated in the position, replacing his predecessor, Ni Ruchi.

The premier congratulated the diplomat on his inauguration and wished him success in his new endeavor, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

The new envoy briefed Barzani on the Chinese projects and operations in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in fostering investment, trade, education, and environmentalism, per the press release.

Consul General Jun praised the development that the Kurdistan Region has witnessed, it said.

The diplomat met with the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations Safeen Dizayee in early October and emphasized the strengthening of ties with Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Beijing and Erbil share close economic ties.

In 2022, a Chinese investor submitted a proposal for a $5 billion tourist city in Erbil. The 2,000 square meter project, dubbed Happy City, would create 8,000 jobs and include areas for tourism, residences, water, and entertainment.

China Power Investment Corporation (also known as PowerChina) contracted with the Kurdish company Dabin Group to build a 6,000-ton capacity cement plant near Safin Mountain in Erbil Governorate. The project, which provides 1,000 job opportunities during the construction phase and includes a 52-megawatt power plant, will be finished in two years.

The Asian country also supported the Kurdistan Region’s medical sector with personal protection equipment, including face masks, and hand sanitizers, among other medical essentials, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.