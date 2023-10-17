KRG condemns attack on Gaza hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani on Tuesday announced in a Facebook post that the KRG condemns the attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, in which as many as “500 people, many of which were women and children,” are feared dead.

“Reiterating that war and military attacks are not a solution to the problems, we urge the international community to step up its efforts to protect innocent civilians,” per Hawramani’s post.

Hamas launched its ambush attack, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on Oct. 7 along with thousands of rockets fired towards Israel. Subsequently, several hundred Israeli civilians were massacred at the Nova Festival in the city of Re’im and surrounding Kibbutz communities in southern Israel.

The operation's namesake is a reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, where Palestinians allege they have continuously been harassed and assaulted by Israeli security forces, preventing them from performing their prayers and religious duties.