PM Barzani, Iraqi CBI governor discuss banking reform, anti-money laundering efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday discussed the ongoing reform in the banking sector as well as the anti-money laundering efforts with the Iraqi Central Bank governor in Erbil.

Barzani received CBI Governor Ali al-Allaq and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed increasing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, particularly with regard to the banking sector, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The officials highlighted the reform in the baking sector, efforts to combat money laundering, and economic stability, per the statement.

Barzani briefed the governor on the My Account Initiative, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) flagship financial inclusion program that aims to digitalize the payment system for public employees in its initial phase.

The premier extended his gratitude for the CBI’s and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani’s support and cooperation with the KRG in this regard, per the statement.

“The Kurdistan Region’s development is a development for all of Iraq,” the premier said.

They agreed to maintain the cooperation and coordination between the two sides for economic development and stability, it added.

The KRG is currently rolling out the My Account Initiative at various government directorates and offices, registering 65,000 employees to the system.

The premier last week visited Erbil Police General Directorate to follow up on the implementation of the financial inclusion program.

At least four banks are currently part of the project. The KRG has reached out to other banks to take part in the project, according to top officials.

Around 1,000 ATMs will be installed as part of the project along with points of sale across the Region. The system is currently being carried out in Erbil. The process will begin in Sulaimani and Duhok "soon", the premier said on Oct. 11.

A delegation from Barzani’s office convened with the CBI governor on Oct. 4 in Baghdad and discussed the ongoing project.