Kurds should not take sides in Hamas-Israel war, says Kurdish academic

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dr. Dilawer Ala'Aldeen, President of the Middle East Research Institute (MERI), on Friday gave an exclusive interview to Kurdistan 24 to discuss the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ala'Aldeen said that, unlike "smaller militias," Hamas and Hizbollah, widely recognized as terror groups in the West, have well-structured leadership, and their decisions are based on methodical, calculated analysis.

Moreover, he explained that because potential future attacks are aimed at Israel, and the US sees this as a very serious threat, the US has resorted to taking Israel’s side at the expense of alienating its Arab allies.

“The airstrikes in Iraq are a reminder that they [US] can also be attacked here. Therefore, the US must be patient and not permit this to happen, and the messages that are conveyed by missile attacks have other implications,” he added and noted, “In the region that has become this theater of tensions, the signs that are visible, the tensions that are about to continue, there will be ups and downs.”

He also explained that Turkey, Iran, Israel, and Saudi Arabia have not yet reached the point of a collective understanding that a ceasefire and ensuing peace is the best solution. However, at the expense of “economic stability” and reconstruction of wartorn infrastructure, the parties may consider it in their best interest to negotiate their terms. “The current war we are witnessing is a storm regardless of whether it lasts for a short or long period of time.”

Ala'Aldeen stressed that there appears to be an alliance between Israel and the Gulf countries made evident by Israel’s record of anchoring peace talks in Egypt, namely the Abraham Accords, which seriously considered the Palestinian reconciliation initiative.

“Kurdistan is not directly involved in this war, so the best thing is that Kurdistan and all parts of Kurdistan should not support it because they will become victims; their priority should be to avoid the threat of war,” he reaffirmed.

‘“What is most important is for you to strengthen yourself and to be united,” Ala'Aldeen added.