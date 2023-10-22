PM Barzani reiterates importance of Kurdistan Region’s financial rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday in Erbil met with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation to Baghdad, led by Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Noori, according to a statement from the KRG.

I thanked the KRG delegation to Baghdad and reaffirmed our guiding principle: securing KRI’s financial rights and decoupling it from politics. pic.twitter.com/tt3YxH0Zoo — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 22, 2023

Last week, the delegation attended a joint meeting of the Iraqi Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, the Minister of Finance, and the Head of the Federal Board of Supreme Audit in order to present accurate figures and information on issues related to the country’s financial situation, budget, and salaries.

During the meeting, the delegation provided an overview of the results of their trip to Baghdad, stating that they “provided detailed data and information” to their counterparts.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the issue of salaries for KRG civil servants and how to keep them insusceptible from political disputes.

The Prime Minister congratulated the delegation and stressed the KRG’s commitment to resolving issues in accordance with the constitution and respecting the region's “federal structure.”

He added that the current priority of the Council of Ministers is to “provide salaries” for the civil servants of the Region, and it is of utmost importance that negotiations are productive in Baghdad.

Previously on Sept. 14, a senior KRG delegation led by the Prime Minister visited Baghdad to discuss financial disputes, after which an agreement was reached regarding the autonomous Kurdish entity's salaries.

Afterward, the Iraqi Council of Ministers decided to disburse 700 billion dinars ($534.1 million) monthly, albeit in the form of loans, until November in order for the Region to be able to cover public expenses, including civil servant salaries.

Despite meeting its commitments as outlined in the agreements, Erbil has stressed that Baghdad has not fully disbursed salaries to its civil servants as per their prior mutual agreement.