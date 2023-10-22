Ten relatives of Kurdistan 24's Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli bombing

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to Kurdistan 24's Gaza correspondent Baha al-Tobasi, ten members of his family were killed and several others were injured when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombed the Tal as-Sultan refugee camp in Rafah city.

All 10 of the deceased were cousins of al-Tolbasi.

Hamas launched its ambush attack, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on Oct. 7 along with thousands of rockets fired towards Israel. Subsequently, several hundred Israeli civilians were massacred at the Nova Festival in the city of Re’im and surrounding Kibbutz communities in southern Israel.

The operation's namesake is a reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, where Palestinians allege they have continuously been harassed and assaulted by Israeli security forces, preventing them from performing their prayers and religious duties.

Over 1,400 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed, and approximately 3,000 others have been injured, according to Israeli media reports.

Meanwhile, Gaza health officials report that 4,651 Palestinians have been killed, while 14,245 others have been injured during the over two-week Israeli campaign against the Gaza Strip.

Gaza health officials say 70 percent of the enclave’s victims are women and children.