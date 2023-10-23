PM Barzani discuss fostering trade, investment ties with Pakistani envoy to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday discussed enhancing trade and investment ties with the outgoing Pakistani envoy to Iraq, according to a statement.

Barzani received outgoing Ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations, a statement from the premier’s office read.

They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the investment and trade sectors, the press release added.

The premier extended his appreciation for the envoy’s efforts to develop the ties between the Kurdistan Region and Pakistan, wishing him success in his new endeavor, it added.

Praising the Region’s development and success, the Pakistani envoy expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation that the relevant Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has maintained with his diplomatic mission.

Pakistan does not have a diplomatic representation in the Kurdistan Region currently, but it has sought permission to open a consulate general in Erbil.

The diplomat has recently discussed launching direct flights between Erbil-Islamabad with the KRG Minister of Trade and Industry.

“This initiative aims to facilitate and strengthen commercial connections among their respective business communities and entrepreneurs,” a readout of the meeting noted on Oct. 11.

Iraq hosts about 12,000 Pakistani expatriates, of whom 4,000 reside in the Kurdistan Region, Ambassador Ai told Arab News in early March 2022.