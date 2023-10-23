President Barzani, US envoy reiterate importance of protecting coalition forces in Iraq  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the US envoy in Erbil on Monday discussed recent attacks on the international coalition in Iraq and stressed the importance of protecting the multi-national forces, according to a statement from the Kurdish presidency office.

They discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region

The Kurdish and American officials expressed their concerns over the possibility of the spread of violence in the broader Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, stressing the importance of protecting the US-led coalition forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday called for the departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel in Iraq due to increased security threats. The mission also called on US government personnel to not use Baghdad International Airport due to civil aviation threats.

The US-led coalition forces in western Anbar province have recently come under at least five aerial and Katyusha attacks, including drone strikes. At least one contractor has died due to a cardiac arrest recently at the base.

The attacks come as the US has beefed up its air defense assets and deployment of forces following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war, sparked by the Islamist group’s bloody Oct. 7 attacks on the Jewish state.

Barzani and Stroh also stressed the importance of maintaining cooperation and coordination between the Iraqi military and Peshmerga forces for the sake of preserving the country’s stability and security.

The call came a day after the two forces engaged in a skirmish on Mount Qarachoogh in the Makhmour district which resulted in casualities on both sides. Erbil and Baghdad called for a probe into the incident immediately while expressing their remorse.

Read More: Peshmerga ministry supports PM Al-Sudani’s call for probe into Iraqi-Peshmerga skirmish