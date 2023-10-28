French envoy to Iraq praises KDP President Barzani's decision to grant HQ to Kirkuk University

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevalier has praised Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani's decision to grant the latter's party headquarters to Kirkuk University, according to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters.

The French envoy’s compliment came after he met with KDP President Masoud Barzani in the mountainous district of Pirmam in Erbil on Saturday.

In addition, President Macron's greetings were conveyed to President Barzani by the envoy. They further discussed the political situation of the Middle East as a whole, as well as the need for de-escalation of certain conflicts in the region.

Furthermore, both sides also discussed mutual relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq. The French envoy expressed his appreciation for the efforts by Barzani to resolve the existing issues.

Moreover, Chevalier met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where they addressed developing bilateral ties.

Read More: Violating Kurdish civil servants’ rights no longer possible, says PM Barzani