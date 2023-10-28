School equipment in process of being distributed to Soran, says Vision Education rep

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Vision Education company is set to distribute vital school supplies to over 500 academic institutions and kindergartens in the Soran independent administration.

Mewan Dolamari, a representative of the company, told Kurdistan 24 that the provisions are being distributed to select towns and villages of Soran.

Dolamari explained that “needs vary depending on the type of school,” but Kurdish schools usually require writing boards, cupboards, laptops, multimedia projectors, kerosene heaters, and sports equipment, among other types of equipment.

Halgurd Sheikh Najib, a top Soran official, told Kurdistan 24 that the education sector in Soran “has many shortcomings,” and the administration’s large area means there are “remote places” where students may be fewer.

“70,000 teachers and students will benefit from the company's supplies, consisting of 4,000 individual pieces of equipment,” Najib added.

Founded in 2018 in Erbil, Vision Education is an educational company that not only donates school equipment and supplies, but is involved in the construction and renovation of schools as well.

In Sept. 2023, the company inaugurated a new library at Catholic University in Erbil (CUE), which currently houses over 20,000 books.

In Dec. 2022, representatives of the company, along with Kurdistan Region officials, inaugurated the Meltho International School in Ankawa.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Soran reporter Tayfur Mohammed